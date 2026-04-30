Ole Miss in Top Two for Rising Mississippi Offensive Line Target

When you talk about prospects who fit what Ole Miss needs up front, Antonio Berry is usually one of the first names mentioned. He checks every box you want in an SEC offensive lineman.

Luckily, the Rebels are in the mix, listing Ole Miss alongside Alabama as his top two schools.

The Tupelo offensive tackle is trending toward five‑star territory, and he showed why in Nashville. Berry, ranked No. 32 in the Rivals300, earned MVP honors at the Rivals Camp and picked up an invitation to the Under Armour All‑American Game.

All glory to God! https://t.co/jB1KibSI7Z — Antonio Berry 4🌟 (@AntonioBerry77) April 26, 2026

It was the kind of weekend that reinforces what coaches already see on film. At 6‑foot‑5 and 300 pounds, he looks like an SEC lineman right now, and he moves like someone who’s only going to keep climbing.

His recruitment is starting to take shape, and Ole Miss is right where it wants to be.

Berry has official visits set for Colorado on May 15 and California on May 31, with June trips planned to Ole Miss, Kentucky and Alabama. Those three SEC programs have been steady presences, but the top of his list is already forming.

“It’s very close between Alabama and Ole Miss,” Berry told Rivals. “I’ve been there like five times. They have been so consistent, and I like Coach Klemm a lot. He is real, and he doesn’t fake it. You can tell he is real. The coaches and the energy have Alabama high on my list.”

Ole Miss has its own advantages as the in‑state option. Familiarity matters, and Berry has spent enough time in Oxford to feel it.

“I feel like family when I go down there,” he said. “I feel safe going down there. It is a school I have visited so many times, so I know everyone. I talk to the whole staff, and I know they want me there.”

Berry said he plans to commit before his senior season, which sets up a couple interesting upcoming months. Development and relationships are the priorities, and he’s giving each contender a real look.

“I have to take the visits, then see what things look like,” he said. “I had a great visit to Kentucky, so I know they are up there too, but Alabama and Ole Miss are at the top.”

For Ole Miss, this is exactly the kind of recruitment it needs to win.

Berry is a top‑five player in Mississippi, plays a premium position and fits a clear roster need.

The Rebels are in the fight, and they’re in it deep.