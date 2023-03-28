Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Ole Miss Baseball’s Matchup With Southern Miss In Pearl Canceled Due to Unplayable Conditions

Tuesday night’s baseball game between Ole Miss and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park was called in the bottom of the fourth due to unplayable sod conditions. 

The umpires called the game for player safety after the several instances of sod being reset during the game.

The game will be ruled a no contest and will not be rescheduled for a later date.

Ole Miss heads to Bryan-College Station this weekend for a three-game series against Texas A&M starting on Friday, March 31.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

