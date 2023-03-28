Ole Miss Football to Open Saturday Spring Practices to Public

With spring drills in full swing, Ole Miss football will hold open practices April 1 and April 8, culminating in the annual Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare on April 15.

The two Saturday open practices will be held at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and are slated to begin tentatively at 10:45 a.m. CT.

Fans should park in the Pavilion garage and enter through gate 33 in the southwest corner. Gates will open at 10:15 a.m. and seating will be available in the south grandstand.

Practice times are subject to change. Stay tuned to the Ole Miss football Twitter account for weekly updates prior to each practice.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are in the midst of spring ball coming off a 2022 campaign that saw Ole Miss post an 8-5 record and made their third straight bowl appearance.

Looking to replace 38 letterwinners, Ole Miss added a new infusion of talent to the 2023 roster, welcoming 20 mid-year enrollees to campus.

The list of new Rebels joining the team for spring practice features 13 Division I transfers that On3 currently ranks as the No. 4 class in the team transfer rankings. Ole Miss claimed four of the top 50 available transfers, according to On3.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports