Arkansas, Michigan Beat Ole Miss for Two Mississippi Defenders

Ole Miss went into Thursday with a realistic chance to add two more Mississippi prospects to its 2027 class. Instead, the Rebels walked away with a pair of near misses.

Seminary cornerback Stanley Peters Jr. kicked things off by choosing Arkansas. It wasn’t a shock, but it was still a tough pull to lose after being in it for months. Peters had been trending up since the spring and was one of the more intriguing evaluations in the state. Ole Miss made a strong push, but Arkansas closed the deal.

A few minutes later, Greenwood linebacker Frederrick Ford announced his commitment to Michigan. That one stings a little more. Ford is a long, athletic linebacker with real upside, and Ole Miss had been in steady contact throughout the spring. Michigan’s track record with defensive development won out.

So the Rebels went 0-for-2 on a night where they could have added more in‑state momentum. It happens. This week has already been chaotic enough with commitments, flips, and the back‑and‑forth between Ole Miss and Colorado on social media. The chaos isn’t slowing down Friday ahead of Jackson Academy offensive lineman Caden Moss’ announcement.

Missing on Peters and Ford doesn’t change the fact that Ole Miss still sits on a top‑15 class with several more Mississippi targets on the board.

If anything, Thursday was a reminder of how competitive this cycle is going to be.

Mississippi has real depth in 2027, and almost every major program is involved. Ole Miss is still in the middle of it, still swinging, and still positioned to land more in‑state talent before the summer is over.

The Rebels didn’t add to their class Thursday. But the board is far from closed, and this week showed again how many Mississippi prospects they’re in the fight for.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class