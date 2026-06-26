Caden Moss Recruitment Takes Dramatic Turn Ahead of Decision

For months, this thing felt simple. Ole Miss was the favorite for Caden Moss. Not just the favorite, but the steady, comfortable, almost assumed choice.

The Rebels have led since last fall, built strong relationships, stacked in‑state momentum and checked every box you’d expect for a top Mississippi lineman.

Things look a lot less clear on the day Moss is set to announce his decision.

5-star OT Caden Moss will announce his commitment LIVE on Instagram with UCReport next Friday, June 26th, at 7pm CT @Caden__moss Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are the final six for the No. 13 prospect in the SC Next 300. Where’s home? 👀 pic.twitter.com/oZYz6REeat — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 19, 2026

Out of nowhere, Ohio State has surged into the picture in a real way. Not with vague message board whispers, but with national analysts flipping their predictions.

When analysts like Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong both move their picks from Ole Miss to Ohio State, and both do it with 60‑percent confidence, that’s not noise. That’s the kind of signal that makes everyone in Oxford sit up a little straighter.

The Buckeyes aren’t new here. Moss has always respected the program. He took an official visit, loved it, and his family loved it.

Ohio State is selling “maximizing potential,” and that pitch hits differently when it’s coming from a program that has been a national power for the last three or four decades.

But here’s the thing: Ole Miss has been in the lead for a long time. John Garrison has done strong work. Pete Golding has been relentless in Mississippi. The staff has, reportedly, built real trust with Moss and his family. That doesn’t just evaporate because of one night of buzz.

Still, you can’t ignore the timing. You also can’t ignore what happened earlier this week with Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, who flipped to Colorado and flipped back to Ole Miss in less than 24 hours.

That saga reminded everyone of a simple truth: these are teenagers making life‑changing decisions. They can go to bed thinking one thing and wake up thinking something completely different.

If the latest reports are coming straight from Moss, it’s entirely possible he has felt pulled in different directions every day this week.

And there’s always the other possibility, the one nobody wants to say out loud but everyone understands.

Sometimes these late “surges” are just part of the show. Sometimes the noise is designed to build suspense, drive interest and make sure people tune in when the cameras go live. It’s recruiting. Drama is part of the package.

So where does that leave Ole Miss heading into the 7 p.m. announcement tonight?

Somewhere between confident and cautious. The Rebels have been the favorite for months, and that still matters. But the late Ohio State momentum is real enough that it can’t be brushed aside.

This thing has taken a turn, and Ole Miss has to hope the long‑term relationship outweighs the late push.

One thing feels certain: whatever Moss decides tonight, the losing school won’t stop recruiting him. Not in July. Not in the fall. Not until the ink is dry in November.

But for now, all eyes are on 7 p.m., and this recruitment that once felt predictable suddenly feels anything but.