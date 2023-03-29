Eleven Players Take Part in Ole Miss Football Pro Day

Forty-seven scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams gathered inside the Manning Center Wednesday for Ole Miss’ Pro Day as 11 Rebels put their skills on display with hopes of pursuing a future in the National Football League.



Nick Broeker , Mason Brooks , Troy Brown , Jonathan Cruz , Zach Evans , AJ Finley , Malik Heath , KD Hill , Jonathan Mingo , Otis Reese and Tavius Robinson all took part in the annual event.



Evans, who wasn’t able to fully participate in the NFL Combine earlier in the month due to injury, ran an unofficial 4.45 40-yard dash in his first attempt on the day. He also registered a broad jump of 10 feet-1 and ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.26 seconds.

The Houston, Texas, native participated in 27 collegiate games spread over three seasons at Ole Miss and TCU. Evans earned 16 starts at running back during during his career and averaged 6.9 yards per carry on 290 rushing attempts.

“I was very eager to get out here and show what I could do,” Evans said. “I was clawing outside the inside of my skin at the combine because I wanted to perform, but everything has been a blessing. I’ve been taking in the knowledge from each coach and just trying to take it all in.”

Finley, who is forgoing his final season in a Rebel uniform to pursue an NFL career, also went through all the drills at the Manning Indoor Practice Fields and posted some fast times. Finley improved his 40 time on his second pass with a time of 4.47. He also tallied a vertical jump of 35.5 inches and a 4.24 20-yard shuttle time.

Finley played in all 48 games for the Rebels since arriving on campus in 2019, including 35 career starts at safety. He tallied three straight seasons with 60 or more tackles, including 91 total tackles as a junior.

Broeker, a three-year starter on the left side of the Ole Miss offensive line and 2022 second team All-American, participated in the bench press, as well as individual position drills. Broeker finished with 23 reps at 225 pounds. He appeared in 48 career contests as a Rebel, not missing one game in his four years in Oxford and won the 2022 Kent Hull Trophy, given to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.

“I’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback from NFL teams,” Broeker said. “They really like my intelligence and versatility that allows me to be able to play tackle or slide inside.”

Robinson, a 6-foot-6 outside rusher continues to impress scouts and show his athleticism and unique talents. The Guelph, Ontario, native improved his 20-yard shuttle time from the NFL combine as he ran an unofficial 4.56. He also recorded a 7.33 in the 3-cone drill. Robinson had one of his best collegiate seasons last year with the Rebels, registering 44 tackles, with a team-high seven sacks.

“I hit all the numbers I wanted to at the combine, and then today really went well,” Robinson said. “It’s been a crazy process. It seems like the season just ended, then I was training for the combine and the Senior Bowl. It’s all gone by really fast, but I’ve enjoyed every second.”

Mingo, a four-year starter for the Rebels, participated in the 20-yard shuttle, 3-cone drill and position drills for the NFL teams in attendance. Mingo finished career with 112 catches for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns and earned second team All-SEC honors in 2022.

“I feel like whatever team selects me will get a good player,” Mingo said. “Whoever gets me is going to get a dog and I have more left on the table. I know I have more left on the table and a lot of things I can still do.”

Ole Miss will continue with its spring practice Thursday, culminating with the annual Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, on Saturday, April 15. Kickoff of the intrasquad scrimmage is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be televised by SEC Network+.

The Rebels’ Saturday spring practices (April 1, April 8) will be open to the public and will be held inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Gates for the open practice will open at 10:15 a.m., with the practice set to begin approximately at 10:45 a.m. Seating will be available in the south grandstand.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics