Casey Kelly Enters Transfer Portal

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss veteran tight end Casey Kelly entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Kelly is a grad student at Ole Miss and the younger brother of former Rebel quarterback Chad Kelly.

Kelly played four years with the Rebels since walking on to the program before going on full scholarship.

The Niagara Falls, New York, native played in 11 games last season, with three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. During his tenure as a Rebel, Kelly played in 35 games with 28 receptions for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss is in the middle of the second week of spring practice.