Ole Miss Lands Four-Star EDGE Antwan Jackson Over Alabama, Missouri

Ole Miss needed a win, and it just got a big one.

Memphis four‑star EDGE Antwan Jackson committed to the Rebels at noon Friday, choosing Ole Miss over Alabama and Missouri and giving the 2027 class another high‑end defensive lineman in a cycle that’s starting to look legitimately elite up front.

After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family, and careful thought, I am blessed to announce that I am officially committing to The University of Mississippi to continue my athletic and academic career for the next 3 to 5 years!! #HoddyToddy🔵🔴 @LetsGo_Bo5 @CoachGolding pic.twitter.com/WJNvOMJeDZ — Antwan “T5” Jackson 4⭐️ (@twanjjackson) July 3, 2026

This isn’t just another addition. Jackson slides into a group that already includes Mitchell Turner, Ben’jarvius Shumaker, Jamarkus Pittman and Marvin Nguetsop.

That’s four blue‑chip defensive linemen before July even hits full stride, and Jackson’s commitment pushes the class into a tier that’s hard to ignore.

You don’t see many programs stacking this many impact linemen in one cycle. Ole Miss is doing it with momentum, relationships and a clear identity.

Jackson fits the mold. He’s a Memphis product with SEC size and SEC burst, and he’s spent the last month around players who already chose Oxford.

He connected with Turner during visits. He knows Pittman. He’s familiar with the Memphis ties Ole Miss has leaned into. And he’s talked openly about the trust he has in defensive line coach Randall Joyner’s development track record.

That’s the kind of anchor that usually matters when decision day gets real.

And Ole Miss needed this one. The last two weeks haven’t been smooth. The Rebels missed on Tae Walden Jr., who picked Oregon. They missed on Caden Moss.

Those were tough losses, especially in a cycle where the staff has been trying to build a dominant defensive front.

Major Alabama EDGE target Antwan Jackson is now a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ prospect in the latest @247Sports Top247 Player Rankings update. Crimson Tide hosted May 29-31. Ole Miss last weekend. Mizzou from June 12-14. Tennessee from June 19-21.https://t.co/RT4dNcXXGR pic.twitter.com/ICoH12cEEB — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) June 10, 2026

Jackson’s commitment stabilizes everything. It keeps the defensive line class on track to be one of the best in the country. It reinforces the relationships the staff has built.

And it gives Ole Miss another cornerstone at a position where depth and talent matter more than ever.

The Rebels have been stacking defensive linemen all summer. Jackson is the next piece, and he arrives at exactly the right moment.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class