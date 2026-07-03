Four-star edge Antwan Jackson and defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker. | Ben'Jarvius Shumaker/X
Four-star edge Antwan Jackson and defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker. | Ben'Jarvius Shumaker/X

Ole Miss Lands Four-Star EDGE Antwan Jackson Over Alabama, Missouri

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss needed a win, and it just got a big one.

Memphis four‑star EDGE Antwan Jackson committed to the Rebels at noon Friday, choosing Ole Miss over Alabama and Missouri and giving the 2027 class another high‑end defensive lineman in a cycle that’s starting to look legitimately elite up front.

This isn’t just another addition. Jackson slides into a group that already includes Mitchell Turner, Ben’jarvius Shumaker, Jamarkus Pittman and Marvin Nguetsop.

That’s four blue‑chip defensive linemen before July even hits full stride, and Jackson’s commitment pushes the class into a tier that’s hard to ignore.

You don’t see many programs stacking this many impact linemen in one cycle. Ole Miss is doing it with momentum, relationships and a clear identity.

Jackson fits the mold. He’s a Memphis product with SEC size and SEC burst, and he’s spent the last month around players who already chose Oxford.

He connected with Turner during visits. He knows Pittman. He’s familiar with the Memphis ties Ole Miss has leaned into. And he’s talked openly about the trust he has in defensive line coach Randall Joyner’s development track record.

That’s the kind of anchor that usually matters when decision day gets real.

And Ole Miss needed this one. The last two weeks haven’t been smooth. The Rebels missed on Tae Walden Jr., who picked Oregon. They missed on Caden Moss.

Those were tough losses, especially in a cycle where the staff has been trying to build a dominant defensive front.

Jackson’s commitment stabilizes everything. It keeps the defensive line class on track to be one of the best in the country. It reinforces the relationships the staff has built.

And it gives Ole Miss another cornerstone at a position where depth and talent matter more than ever.

The Rebels have been stacking defensive linemen all summer. Jackson is the next piece, and he arrives at exactly the right moment.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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