Ole Miss climbs to No. 19 in ESPN 2027 recruiting class rankings

Pete Golding is keeping the Ole Miss Rebels pointed in the right direction in the 2027 cycle.

The Rebs jumped three spots — from No. 22 to No. 19 — in ESPN’s latest 2027 college football recruiting class rankings.

The class they’re building looks a lot like a team that wants to win the line of scrimmage before it does anything else.

Defense is the foundation here.

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker leads the way as ESPN’s top defensive prospect in the class. He’s an interior lineman who brings real athletic quickness and pass-rush ability off the interior.

That kind of skill set is hard to find inside, and Golding landed it.

Fellow defensive tackle Jamarkus Pittman (6-5, 325) adds a different dimension of a physically imposing presence with the knock-back power to move people off the ball.

ESPN noted Pittman’s size and strength could eventually shift him to the offensive line, which says as much about his upside as anything else.

The edge group brings serious length to the party. Juelz Batiste (6-5, 235) comes out of Louisiana powerhouse Edna Karr, and Marvin Nguetsop (6-7, 270) gives Ole Miss a freaky wingspan off the edge.

Both bring the kind of disruptiveness that defensive coordinators love on third down. In the secondary, cornerback Taelyn Mayo (6-4, 175) and safety Darrell Mattison round out a back end that’s getting longer and rangier by the commit.

Ole Miss offensive pieces give class a balanced look

The Rebels didn’t neglect the offense, either. Antonio Berry is ESPN’s top offensive prospect in the class and he’s an interesting projection.

He played tackle early in his high school career, which means the length and quickness he’s already shown should translate well as he kicks inside to guard and continues filling out his frame.

Miguel Whitley stretches the field at receiver, bringing legit top-end speed — a 4.54 40-yard dash — and the ability to make plays after the catch.

Quarterback Keegan Croucher is a name worth circling. He’s got the arm talent to make every throw on the field, and his development curve suggests his best football is still a ways down the road.

Ole Miss has seven prospects in ESPN’s SC Next 300 in this class.

That’s the number that quietly tells the real story.

Key takeaways

Ole Miss moved from No. 22 to No. 19 in ESPN’s 2027 recruiting class rankings, with seven SC Next 300 commits anchoring a solid if unspectacular class

The defensive haul is the real strength of this group, headlined by DT Ben’Jarvius Shumaker and complemented by DT Jamarkus Pittman, edge rushers Juelz Batiste and Marvin Nguetsop and a secondary that features CB Taelyn Mayo and safety Darrell Mattison

Offensively, OG Antonio Berry and WR Miguel Whitley (4.54) lead the way while QB Keegan Croucher gives the Rebels a developmental piece worth tracking as the class matures

The Rebs aren’t scraping the bottom of the board. Golding’s kept them competitive in a loaded SEC recruiting environment, and there’s room to keep climbing before this class closes.