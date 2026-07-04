Lane Kiffin is coming back to Oxford and Rebel fans ready now

It’s July 4. Ole Miss fans aren’t spending their holiday debating transfer portal depth charts or quarterback efficiency ratings.

Many of them are thinking about Lane Kiffin walking back into The Grove.

The national conversation about whether Ole Miss-LSU is the best game on the 2026 college football schedule is a reasonable one.

The analysts making that case probably aren’t wrong.

For Rebel fans on a summer holiday, Sept. 19 in Oxford is about something more than football. Kiffin left Ole Miss after the 2024 season. He’s coming back as the opposition.

ESPN College GameDay will be in The Grove to see it. Rebs fans plan to be there at the crack of dawn, loudly, making sure he feels every second of it.

That’s the emotional reality of this matchup for the fan base. The football reality is something different.

Analysts make their case

JD PicKell, on The Hard Count, took Ole Miss-LSU with the No. 1 overall pick in an offseason draft of the year’s top college football matchups and his case didn’t start with coaching drama.

“As it stands right now, it’s the game of the year in college football,” PicKell said. “Even if Lane Kiffin hadn’t coached at Ole Miss last year, give me Sam Leavitt versus Trinidad Chambliss. That’s going to be an absolute blast.”

Strip the storylines away. What’s left is still a quarterback duel worth the price of admission on its own.

Chambliss ran Ole Miss’s offense last season with 3,937 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. He finished third in program history in single-season passing yards and helped the Rebs become the first team in school history to crack 7,000 total yards in a season finishing at 7,345. He landed eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Leavitt made his own high-profile move, leaving Arizona State for LSU in the offseason.

The transition came without the benefit of a spring practice alongside his new teammates, which makes his ramp-up time one of the most important storylines heading into September.

“How quickly has Sam Leavitt picked up the offense?” PicKell said. “Can Trinidad Chambliss pick up where he left off when everybody sees him coming? The storylines are awesome. The rosters are awesome. The quarterback matchup is awesome.”

Co-host Kaiden Smith called the game “theater” and said it “epitomizes what’s great about college football,” adding that he “wouldn’t be surprised if we look back at the end of the season and say this was the best quarterback matchup we saw.”

Coaches who know each other too well

The intrigue doesn’t stop with the quarterbacks.

Former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now running the Rebels’ defense. Former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is running LSU’s offense.

They spent years lining up against each other every day in Oxford.

“They went good-on-good every day in Oxford,” Smith said. “Is there any chess being played by those two early in the season?”

That’s the kind of subplot that turns a September game into something that plays out like a January one.

Both programs went deep in the transfer portal. LSU reportedly invested around $40 million building its roster, adding Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and former Ole Miss EDGE rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

The Tigers reportedly still owe contractual buyout payments tied to Umanmielen’s transfer and that of offensive lineman Devin Harper, both from Ole Miss.

The Rebs answered with nearly 30 newcomers, including 13 defensive signees who combined for 6,340 snaps at their previous schools.

“Teams with a lot of transfers aren’t always a finished product in September,” PicKell said. “It takes time for those players to get on the same page. Ole Miss brought in plenty of transfers too, especially at wide receiver. I’m excited to see what Johntay Cook does, but I’m really curious which roster comes together faster.”

Both programs signed Top 14 transfer classes. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 on ABC, serving as the SEC opener for both teams.

More than a football game

So PicKell and Smith are onto something. The football will be real and the quarterback duel will be real. The coaching chess match will be real.

For analysts, it might be the game of the year.

For Rebel fans, though, it’s something else entirely. The Grove at dawn. GameDay cameras rolling. And Lane Kiffin walking through Oxford as the visiting coach for the first time.

The answer to what makes Sept. 19 the biggest date on the calendar for Rebs fans this year has a name and it isn’t Trinidad Chambliss or Sam Leavitt.

They’ll figure out how important games against Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma are in October and November.

Key takeaways