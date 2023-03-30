Ulysses Bentley Looks Ahead to 2023 Season

By Adam Brown

By Adam Brown

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV met with the media on Thursday to discuss spring practice.

Last season, Bentley played in six games and carried the ball 16 times for 77 yards and four touchdowns. He missed time due to a injury.

“It was definitely frustrating to get injured,” Bentley said. “I wish I was out there with those guys but I was glad just getting healthy and knowing the offense better.”

Bentley was dealing with a wrist injury.

“I tore the two main ligaments in my wrist,” Bentley said.

He added after surgery and rehab that now he is good to go.

Coming into the 2023 season Bentley looks to lead.

“I look to be a leader for the offense and team,” he said. “Go out there and run the ball all day long.”

The Houston, Texas, native has goals for after spring camp ends in preparing for the fall.

“I need to maintain my weight this year, settle into the offense and be able to run down hill with the ball,” Bentley said.

Head coach Lane Kiffin is glad running back coach Kevin Smith is back on his staff.

“Coach Smith is helping us out a lot,” Bentley said. “We’re making sure that we have our shoulders square and being in-line with the O-line.”

This season, the Rebels will be without Zach Evans on the field as he is headed to the NFL.

“Que (Quinshon Judkins) has maintained and constantly shared,” Bentley said. “I am just going to be able to come along and do the same thing as well.”

Bentley and the Rebels will close out the 2023 Spring practice with the annual Grove Bowl on April 15 at 2 p.m.