Ole Miss to Take on Texas A&M in Blue Bell Park

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss baseball returns to action this evening in the Lone Star State, taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC series tilt. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (15-9, 0-6 SEC) is coming off a tough weekend against Florida after getting swept at Swayze. Tuesday night’s contest against Southern Miss was determined a no-contest due to the playing surface at Trustmark Park.

This season, the Rebels rank third in the SEC in fielding percentage (.981) and fifth in batting average (.307).

As a club, Ole Miss has hit 41 home runs through 24 games. The Rebels are led in the category with 10 blasts, which is eighth in the league and one-off his total of last season.

Texas A&M comes into the weekend with a 15-10 overall record and a 1-5 mark in SEC play. The Aggies are on a four-game skid after being swept by No. 12 Tennessee on the road and a loss to No. 21 Texas 5-2 on Tuesday.

The Aggies are led at the plate by Hunter Haas with a .404 average with 24 runs on 38 hits and eight doubles on the season.

This year, Texas A&M has hit 21 home runs as a club.

Coach Mike Bianco made a change to the rotation for the weekend with Jack Dougherty getting the ball tonight, Xavier Rivas (Saturday) and JT Quinn (Sunday). The Aggies will go with Nathan Dettmer (tonight), Justin Lamkin (Saturday) and TBA (Sunday).

Last year’s series between the two teams was the regular season finale for both with the Aggies taking two out of three in Oxford.

Game times for this series is set for Friday (6 p.m.SEC Network+), Saturday (7 p.m. SEC Network) and Sunday (1 p.m. SEC Network+).