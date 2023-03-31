Quinshon Judkins Named Walter Camp First-Team Preseason All-America

Ole Miss football sophomore Quinshon Judkins has been named first-team Preseason FBS All-America by Walter Camp, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Friday afternoon.
Judkins is the youngest member of the first-team offense, and was selected as one of two running backs nationally alongside Michigan senior Blake Corum. This latest honor joins a long list from his historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS’ National Freshman of the Year, On3’s Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as being named a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications.
Last season, Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season records in both rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16), and ended the year ranked national top-10 in rushing yards (No. 7), rushing touchdowns (No. 10) and total touchdowns with 17 (No. 10).
Judkins put together one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back in 2022. His 1,567 yards ranks as the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker, who ran for 1,616 yards in 1980. Judkins’ historic season also ended ranked No. 11 all-time among Power-5 freshmen and was the most since 2017.
Judkins anchored an Ole Miss rushing attack last year that led the SEC and finished No. 3 in the FBS at 256.6 yards per game. The Rebels also shattered the school record in total rushing yards (3,336) that was previously set in 1957.
Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America Teams
First-Team Offense
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL Olu Fashanu, Penn State
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL Graham Barton, Duke
C Drake Nugent, Michigan
QB Caleb Williams, USC
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
PK Joshua Karty, Stanford
First-Team Defense
DL Jared Verse, Florida State
DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL Dantay Corleone, Cincinnati
DL Bralen Trice, Washington
LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
LB Jermiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB Kamren Kinchens, Miami
DB Calen Bullock, USC
DB Kalen King, Penn State
P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana
Second-Team Offense
WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
OL Zak Zinter, Michigan
OL Christian Haynes, UConn
OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
OL JC Latham, Alabama
C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
PK Jonah Dalmas, Boise State
Second-Team Defense
DL Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL Chop Robinson, Penn State
DL Leonard Taylor, Miami
LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
DB Ben Morrison, Notre Dame
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB Cole Bishop, LSU
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
ABOUT WALTER CAMP
Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Walter Camp, “The Father of American Football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries, and the restriction of play to eleven men per side.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.
Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports