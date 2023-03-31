Quinshon Judkins Named Walter Camp First-Team Preseason All-America

Ole Miss football sophomore Quinshon Judkins has been named first-team Preseason FBS All-America by Walter Camp, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Friday afternoon.

Judkins is the youngest member of the first-team offense, and was selected as one of two running backs nationally alongside Michigan senior Blake Corum. This latest honor joins a long list from his historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS’ National Freshman of the Year, On3’s Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as being named a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications.

Last season, Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season records in both rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16), and ended the year ranked national top-10 in rushing yards (No. 7), rushing touchdowns (No. 10) and total touchdowns with 17 (No. 10).

Judkins put together one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back in 2022. His 1,567 yards ranks as the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker, who ran for 1,616 yards in 1980. Judkins’ historic season also ended ranked No. 11 all-time among Power-5 freshmen and was the most since 2017.

Judkins anchored an Ole Miss rushing attack last year that led the SEC and finished No. 3 in the FBS at 256.6 yards per game. The Rebels also shattered the school record in total rushing yards (3,336) that was previously set in 1957.

Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America Teams

First-Team Offense

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL Olu Fashanu, Penn State

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Graham Barton, Duke

C Drake Nugent, Michigan

QB Caleb Williams, USC

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

PK Joshua Karty, Stanford

First-Team Defense

DL Jared Verse, Florida State

DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL Dantay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL Bralen Trice, Washington

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB Jermiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB Kamren Kinchens, Miami

DB Calen Bullock, USC

DB Kalen King, Penn State

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

Second-Team Offense

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

OL Christian Haynes, UConn

OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

OL JC Latham, Alabama

C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

PK Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

Second-Team Defense

DL Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL Chop Robinson, Penn State

DL Leonard Taylor, Miami

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

DB Ben Morrison, Notre Dame

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB Cole Bishop, LSU

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

ABOUT WALTER CAMP

Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Walter Camp, “The Father of American Football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries, and the restriction of play to eleven men per side.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports