Ole Miss Welcomes in Memphis into Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ethan Lege home run Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss baseball returns to action on Tuesday as they open a two-game home stand as they take on Memphis and Alcorn State (Wednesday). The first pitch against the Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (18-13, 2-10 SEC) looks to bounce back from a series loss to Arkansas over the weekend.

Ethan Lege hit .700 (7-for-10) with four RBI, two runs scored, and a home run in last weekend’s series against Arkansas. The Rebel third baseman had three hits in back-to-back games for the first time this season and was just a triple shy of the cycle in game two.

Ole Miss has scored 24 total runs with two outs over their last seven games, just over half of their run production during that stretch. In the series against Arkansas, the Rebels scored seven of their 13 total runs with two outs. They are hitting .304 with two outs as a team.



The Rebels have scored 127 runs in the first four innings of games. Over half (53.4%) of their run production has occurred in those early innings. They are outscoring opponents 66-26 in the first two innings of play.

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez is hitting .563 (18-for-32) and has 16 RBI when batting with two outs in an inning.

Memphis rolls into Oxford with an 17-16, overall and 2-4 AAC after dropping a close series to Cincinnati over the weekend.

Last week, the Rebels and the Tigers meet for the first time this season and Ole Miss won 7-2.

The pitching matchup for tonight has right-hander Caden Robinson going for Memphis. Coach Mike Bianco will give the ball to freshman Grayson Saunier.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.