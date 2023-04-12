Angel Baker Inks Training Camp Contract with the Chicago Sky

Angel Baker Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Following an outstanding senior season in leading Ole Miss to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007, Rebel guard Angel Baker has signed a contract to fight for a roster spot in training camp with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.



Baker led Ole Miss in scoring with 14.8 points per game in a record-breaking season by reaching 11 wins in SEC play to tie the most in a single-season. The Indianapolis, Ind., native became the second Rebel to win the Gillom Trophy, as the most outstanding women’s basketball in the state of Mississippi.



Following a career-high season by shooting 44.1 percent from the field, Baker earned her second SEC honor by being named First Team All-SEC. The guard also surpassed the 2,000 career-point mark, to become one of four Rebels in program history to achieve the feat.



If Baker lands a spot on the Sky’s roster, she would become the fifth Rebel to hit the court in the WNBA, joining Yolanda Moore, Jennifer Gillom, Armintie Herrington and Shakira Austin .

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports