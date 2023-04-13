Keila Kamoku Homers Twice in 6-1 Win Over Louisiana Tech

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Keila Kamoku went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs, helping lift Ole Miss softball to a 6-1 midweek victory over Louisiana Tech Wednesday night.



The Rebels (24-18, 3-9 SEC) used a big four-run fourth inning to take an early lead over the Lady Techsters (23-18, 5-7 C-USA) and never looked back. Senior Tate Whitley also recorded multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in. Catelyn Riley picked up her fourth win of the season, going 4.0 strong innings and only allowing one hit.



Ole Miss got on the board in the second inning. Jalia Lassiter singled, and Mikayla Allee walked before Kamoku drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single through the left side. The next batter, Mya Stevenson , worked a walk at the plate to load the bases.



After Louisiana Tech got its first out of the inning, Allee stole home, catching the defense off guard as the catcher threw the ball back to the pitcher. Whitley drove in the other two Rebels on base to make it 4-0 and empty the bases. The following inning, Kamoku took a 1-2 pitch deep the opposite way to increase the lead to five.



Riley continued to cruise in the circle. She retired 12 of the 14 batters she faced, only needing 54 pitches to do so. Makenna Kliethermes took over in the fifth inning and closed things out. The righty worked a clean fifth inning but ran into trouble after a leadoff double came around to score.

Kamoku got the run back for Ole Miss in the bottom half of the sixth, leading off the inning with her second home run of the game and her fourth of the season.



The Rebels are back in action this weekend when they hit the road for a three-game stint at Missouri from April 15-17.

