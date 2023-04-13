Reka Zadori Named to SEC Community Service Team

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis vs. Kentucky at the Palmer/Saloum Tennis Center on March 5, 2023. Photos by Reed Jones/Ole Miss Athletics

In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC once again highlighted a Community Service Team. This year, Ole Miss women’s tennis junior Reka Zadori was one of the 14 athletes honored for the 2022-23 squad



All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003.



Team Contribution



As a member of SAAC, Zadori has spent numerous hours volunteering and lending a helping hand around the community and town of Oxford.



In addition to visiting local elementary schools around the area and greeting children as they exited vehicles and bus rides, she also volunteered in Hygiene Hijack, assisting with the collection of over 500 hygiene products for the campus violence and prevention offices while traveling for road matches.



She has also assisted in collecting 1,300 items to make 107 Holiday food baskets for Adopt-A-Basket, books and bears to the campus-wide Books and Bears and 7,000 non-perishable food items to children in Tunica and Quitman County through the Feed the Sip Initiative.



Zadori serves as a member of Rebels International, the Ole Miss international student-athlete committee.



Zadori’s 2022-2023 Volunteer Initiatives

SAAC (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee)

Rebels International Committee

Adopt-A-Basket

Feed The Sip

Oxford Elementary Car Drop

Hygiene Hijack

Books and Bears

Trunk or Treat

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports