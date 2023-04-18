Ryan’s World: Ole Miss Quarterback Room

By Ryan Hunt

HottyToddy Intern

With what is widely considered the best quarterback room in the nation, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will have no easy task deciding who will lead our team into the promised land this upcoming season. Here’s a quick look at his options:

First, we have last year‘s quarterback Jackson Dart, who led the Rebels to an 8-5 season with wins in the first seven games. He has a year under his belt and now has the SEC experience he needs to take Ole Miss to the next level. Throwing for over 20 touchdowns in nearly 3,000 yards last season, Dart has what he needs to take on this to a New Year’s Six bowl.

Next is Spencer Sanders. He’s a transfer from Oklahoma State who was first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and led the Cowboys to wins against teams like Texas and Baylor. He is by far the most experienced quarterback in the Rebel locker room, but will his Big 12 experience transfer to the high-paced SEC play? Probably so. He has played in tough places like Norman and Manhattan, and with the Rebels having tough SEC road games this season, he should be ready to lead us through those tough environments.

The third and final option is freshman Walker Howard. The transfer from LSU who was highly recruited out of high school has people foaming at the mouth. He doesn’t have any SEC experience, but what he lacks in experience, he makes up with his work ethic. Even if he doesn’t get the start for the Rebels this season, he is likely a future starting quarterback here.

After interviewing people around the Ole Miss campus, I found that 68% want to see Sanders start, 20% want Dart and 12% want Howard. But a whopping 92% expect Howard to be the quarterback in 2024.

So who will take the helm for the Rebels in 2023? Lane Kiffin has a tough road ahead in making that call.