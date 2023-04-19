Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Takes on Mizzou in First Round of SEC Championships

Ole Miss women’s tennis play Missouri in the first round of the SEC Championships. The match is set for Wednesday, April 19, at 12 p.m. CT.



Live scoring and live video for both matches will be available to the public. Links to both can be found above as well as on the Ole Miss women’s tennis schedule page.



SERVICE LINE

The Rebels fought in two losses to No. 14 Tennessee and No. 4 Georgia to wrap up the regular season. Ole Miss lost 4-3 to Tennessee and 4-1 to Georgia.

Ole Miss holds a six-match win streak against Missouri, outscoring the Tigers 27-5 and 13-3 in road matchups.

The team faced the Tigers in Columbia earlier in the year. Rebels came away with the 5-2 victory. It was one of two road wins.

Ole Miss has three players with 15 or more singles wins. All three also have 10-plus dual singles wins.

Two others have 10 or more singles wins.

The team also has three players with double-digit doubles victories.

The No. 6 singles position has been stellar, with a 15-4 record. Zadori helped with her 7-3 No. 6 singles record.

Kareisova keeps climbing the rankings, moving 12 more spots to No. 50.

In conference, Kareisova’s taken down four ranked opponents, including her first top-25 opponent in No. 21 Elza Tomase. She is 7-3 in singles matches.

The winner of Wednesday’s matchup will face Auburn for a chance at the SEC Quarterfinals.

OLE MISS REBELS

Lillian Gabrielsen (Sr.) – Oslo, Norway

– Compiled a 17-13 overall singles record and a 13-12 overall doubles record

– Grabbed a huge 7-5 No. 1 doubles win, giving the Rebels the doubles point against No. 4 Georgia

– Made the ITA Fall National Championships in singles as the South Region runner-up

– Reached the round of 16 in doubles at the ITA South Region Championships in 2021

Ludmila Kareisova (So.) – Liberec, Czechia

– Has a 16-10 singles record and 12-12 doubles record

– She is also 7-5 against ranked opponents in singles

– Kareisova moved to the No. 1 singles position (2-3 at No. 1)

– ITA South Region Championships doubles runner-up, which earned a spot in the ITA National in 2021

Emma Kette (Fr.) – Rammelsbach, Germany

– Has an 11-10 singles record and a 9-8 doubles record

– First Rebel freshman since Alexa Bortles in 2016-17 to start her dual career 6-0

– Joined the squad this January

Rachel Krzyzak (So.) – Milton, Ontario, Canada

– Joined Leclercq-Ficher at No. 2 doubles for the last four matches. The first win against Tennessee was on Friday.

– Earned her first conference doubles win against Auburn with Emma Kette

– Compiled an 18-11 singles record and 15-15 doubles record during the 2021-22 season

Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (So.) – La Perche, France

– Has a 9-13 doubles record

– Reached doubles quarterfinals of ITA South Region Championships in 2021

– Voted SEC Freshman of the Year on March 2, 2021

Kelsey Mize (Sr.*) – Tulsa, Okla.

– Has 11-9 singles and 13-12 doubles record

– She and Lillian Gabrielsen are 9-6 in dual matches together. Gabrielsen moved to No. 1 doubles for the last four matches.

– The duo earned the team’s first ranked win over No. 60 Carly Briggs and Rachel Gailis

– ITA South Region Championships doubles runner-up in 2021, advanced to ITA Fall Nationals

Reka Zadori (Jr.) – Szeged, Hungary

– Has a 20-13 singles record and a 9-10 doubles record. Leads team in singles wins

– Made it to the singles quarterfinals of the ITA South Region Championships in 2021

– Also reached doubles quarterfinals of ITA South Region Championships in 2021



LAST TIME ON THE COURT

– Ole Miss women’s tennis fought in two losses to No. 14 Tennessee, 4-3, and No. 4 Georgia, 4-1

– Leclercq-Ficher and Krzyzak got it down on court two with a 6-4 win. Unfortunately, court three fell in a tiebreaker, 8-6

– In singles, Kette leveled the score with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles

– Volunteers rattled off three straight singles matches to seal the victory; however, the Rebels continue to work

– Kareisova took down No. 21 Elza Tomase and Zadori won two set tiebreakers to claim victory

– The Rebels managed to take the doubles point away from Georgia on Sunday despite losing the first match

– Kareisova/Kette won 6-3, and Gabrielsen/Mize won 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, giving Ole Miss the lead

– Georgia rebounded, taking four straight singles matches to secure the victory

– Kareisova and Gabrielsen forced third sets against top-five opponents before their matches were abandoned



MILESTONE MARKERS

– Gabrielsen is three doubles wins away from 50 in her career

– Gabrielsen earned her 30th doubles win, defeating Georgia’s No. 1 doubles team, 7-5, and securing the doubles point

– Gabrielsen needs a singles win for 40 in her career.

– Kareisova needs two more singles and doubles wins to reach 30 in her young career.

– Kareisova’s win over No. 21 Elza Tomase was her first top-25-ranked win and her 10 overall ranked win.

– Kette is a doubles wins from 10 this season

– Krzyzak is three dual singles wins, and one overall doubles wins away from 20.

– Leclercq-Ficher is two overall singles and three dual doubles wins from 20 in her career.

– Mize is also two overall doubles wins away from 40 in her career.

– Zadori is four overall singles wins away from 50, and one dual singles wins for 30 in her career.

– Zadori is also a dual doubles win from 10 in her career.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports