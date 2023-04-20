Ole Miss Softball Host Texas A&M in a Weekend Series

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Bruce Newman

Ole Miss softball returns home this weekend to play host to the Texas A&M Aggies in a three-game SEC series. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss comes into the weekend with a 26-19 overall record and a 5-10 mark in conference action after taking their first SEC series of the season against Missouri.

The Rebels were led on the diamond by Kelia Kamoku on Monday night who blasted a two-run home run in the ninth that gave Ole Miss the advantage to claim the series.

This season, Kamoku has a .297 average with six home runs, four doubles and 21 RBIs. Her teammate, Mikayla Allee leads the team with a .306 average.

On defense, Ole Miss is fielding .976 as a team coming into the weekend.

Coming into the weekend, the Rebels are 11th in the conference and three games behind the Aggies who are tenth.

Texas A&M rolls into Oxford with a 27-16 overall record and an 8-10 mark in league play. The Aggies got swept by the South Carolina Gamecocks over the weekend on the road.

On Wednesday night, Texas A&M took the diamond against Texas State in non-conference action. The Aggies defeated Texas State 8-0 in six innings.

The Aggies are led at the dish by junior catcher Julia Cottrill with a .362 average 10 doubles and a triple. She also has 29 RBIs on the season.

Game times for this weekend are set for Friday (5 p.m. SEC Network+), Saturday (1 p.m. SEC Network) and Sunday (1 p.m. SEC Network+).