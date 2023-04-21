Ryan’s World: Ole Miss’ Caden Costa gives back

By Ryan Hunt

Hotty Toddy Intern

The new world of college sports is changing rapidly but now with a new side to it: Athletes and people around the country can give something back to their fans and the community.

Ole Miss kicker Caden Costa is one of those making a positive impact in the community. The sophomore from Mandeville, Louisiana, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Champsraise for Darby’s Warrior Support to provide hunting and fishing trips for physically and emotionally injured post-9/11 Special Operations Combat veterans.

Since launching the campaign on April 9, Costa has raised over $334 to help those who have protected our freedoms in combat. Through social media and more than 5,000 views, Costa is bringing awareness to Darby’s Warrior Support.

Champsraise is doing this because it sees the potential for athletes to help out and give back to their local communities.

“With forming a nonprofit or a foundation as the common avenues for an athlete to impact their favorite causes, which require resources many athletes don’t have, Champsraise empowers athletes to leverage their influence to seamlessly support causes near and dear to their hearts and build their brands,” said CEO and Founder Tyler Jordon.

Since Champsraise’s launch in January of 2023, athletes on the platform have appeared in the Watauga Democrat, Outkick, WHP-TV, and on the front page of the Jonesboro Sun.

The profile for each athlete like Costa is SEO-optimized to their name, allowing fans to seamlessly find and support athletes’ favorite causes. Businesses that see an athlete supporting a cause that resonates with their target audiences and consumers can effortlessly reach out to the athlete for an NIL deal via the email address on their page.

If you would like to donate to Costa and follow his work, click the link below https://champsraise.com/athletes/caden-costa