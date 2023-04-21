Women’s Tennis SEC Tournament Run Ends in the Quarterfinals

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

After advancing through the first two rounds into the quarterfinals, the Rebels’ SEC Championship journey comes to an end with a 4-0 loss to Florida.



Ole Miss (11-13, 3-10 SEC) had an uphill battle from the start, facing two ranked doubles teams on Florida (16-6, 9-4 SEC). All three doubles matches were tight at first, however the Gators’ No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams pulled away, grabbing the initial lead.



Ludmila Kareisova and Emma Kette bounced back from yesterday’s loss, leading on court three by a score of 5-3 before the match was abandoned.



Despite a Kette first-set win, the rest of the Rebels dropped their opening sets. Lillian Gabrielsen turned it around with a 6-2 second set win, forcing a third set. Unfortunately, Ole Miss fell on the odd numbered courts, clinching the match for Florida.



The NCAA Division I team tournament will be released in a selection show on May 1 at 5 p.m. CT. The singles and doubles brackets will be announced on May 2 in a press release at 5 p.m. CT.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports