Ole Miss Softball Drops to No. 21 Texas A&M

le Miss softball dropped the series to No. 21 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, falling 13-8 to the Aggies in a slugfest.

The Rebels (27-21, 6-12 SEC) tallied 10 hits and scored eight runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Aggies (29-17, 10-11 SEC) scored 13 runs on 13 hits.

Texas A&M started fast for the second straight day. The Aggies opened up a five-run lead, loading the bases and scoring a run on three straight singles and a walk. Forced to go to the bullpen with no outs in the inning, Aynslie Furbush took over in the circle and got one out before Texas A&M hit a grand slam. They continued to add to their lead, tacking on two more runs in the second.

Mikayla Allee got Ole Miss on the board in the bottom of the second to get a pair of runs back. The senior crushed her second home run of the weekend, but the Aggies restored their seven-run lead, answering with two runs of their own the following frame to make it a 9-2 game.

Still fighting, the Rebels rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Jalia Lassiter singled and scored on a Tate Whitley double that dropped in no man’s land. Savana Sikes followed with an RBI triple, and Paige Smith drove in the third run of the inning with a double in the left-center gap. Ole Miss had an opportunity to add more but couldn’t capitalize with the bases loaded.

The Aggies kept their foot on the gas, adding two runs in the top of the sixth and seventh inning. Down to its final three outs, Ole Miss continued to battle. Smith smashed a solo home run to center field, and Lexie Brady crushed a two-run shot to make it a five-run game, but the Rebels ran out of juice in their seventh-inning rally.

