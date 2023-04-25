Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Mississippi State In Annual Governor’s Cup Game

Ole Miss (21-20) and Mississippi State (24-17) competed in the annual Governor’s Cup game Tuesday night at Trustmark Park with the Bulldogs taking home the win 2-1.

Kemp Alderman went 2-for-3 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 36 games. Rebel pitching allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 Bulldogs. The 10 punchouts extended the team’s double-digit streak to five games.

The Bulldogs opened the game with back-to-back doubles in the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead just three batters in. Grayson Saunier started the game on the mound for the Rebels and was able to settle in after the first inning. He allowed just one hit after the first-inning doubles and struck out four over 3.2 innings of work.

Mississippi State took a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning as Dakota Jordan reached base on a dropped third strike, stole second base, moved to third base on a failed pickoff attempt, and scored on a double to left field.

Brayden Jones, Sam Tookoian, and Mason Nichols worked 5.1 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one unearned run on two hits while striking out six total.

Ole Miss scored their lone run in the seventh inning when Anthony Calarco was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a single by Will Furniss. Garrett Wood drove him in with an RBI-groundout to second base to make it 2-1.

The Rebels had two runners on with one out in the eighth inning but could not bring either of them home. Ole Miss went down in order in the ninth and the Bulldogs reclaimed the Governor’s Cup trophy.



Ole Miss will host the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend for a three-game series in Oxford.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports