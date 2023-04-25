Ole Miss Takes on Mississippi State in Governor’s Cup

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

The Ole Miss baseball team travels down I-55 to Pearl, Miss. to take on their in-state rival Mississippi State in the annual Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (21-19, 3-15 SEC) is coming into the contest looking to bounce back from being swept by No. 1 LSU over the weekend. The Rebels scored nine of their 13 runs against LSU via the home run, hitting at least one big fly in each game.

This season, Ole Miss is second in the SEC and 43rd in the nation in doubles with 84. They are averaging 2.10 doubles per game.

Kemp Alderman is currently riding a 35-game on-base streak dating back to February 25, the longest streak of the season for Ole Miss. Alderman has hit a career-best 17 home runs so far, fifth-most in the SEC and 11th in the NCAA.

The Rebels’ pitching staff has posted double-digit strikeouts in four-straight games, their longest streak since the first four games of the season.

Mississippi State (23-17, 6-12 SEC) rolls into the game after dropping a series at Auburn over the weekend. The Bulldogs scored 23 runs against the Tigers over the three days.

The Bulldogs are led at the dish by Dakota Jordan with a .327 average. His teammate Hunter Hines leads the club in home runs with 18.

As a team, Mississippi State has hit 71 home runs on the year.

The pitching matchup for this game will show case the arms of a couple of right-handers in Evan Siary for the Bulldogs and Grayson Saunier for the Rebels.

This season, Siary has 0-1 record with a 5.48 ERA in 21.1 innings on the hill. Sauiner is 2-2 on the year with a 7.98 ERA with 36 K and 20 walks.

This game will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams. Mississippi Sate took the weekend series from Ole Miss nine days ago.