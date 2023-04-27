Ludmila Kareisova Named to All-SEC Second Team

Ludmila Kareisova Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s tennis No. 1 singles player Ludmila Kareisova was named to the All-SEC Second Team on Thursday. The Second Team honor was based solely on the votes of the 14 SEC coaches.



The sophomore is ranked No. 48 in the nation, according to the latest ITA Singles Rankings released on April 25. This season, the All SEC First-Team and Second Team features the top 26 players in the conference.



It marks the Czechia native’s first All-SEC honor of her young career after a impressive second-year with the Rebels. Kareisova compiled an overall record of 16-12 in singles and doubles record of 14-13. She began the season at the No. 2 singles, going 10-2 at the position. After taking going 3-0 against top-50 opponents, Kareisova moved into the top position for the last 10 matches. Late in the year, she grabbed her highest ranked win against Tennessee’s All-SEC First Team selection No. 21 Elza Tomase, finishing 7-7 against ranked indivduals. In conference play, Kareisova went 7-3 in singles.



Kareisova played along side Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher at No. 3 singles, tallying a 7-7 record before switching to No. 3 doubles with Emma Kette. She excelled with her new partner, going 4-2 with the freshman.



The Rebel aims to qualify for the NCAA Singles Championships, which would make the third consecutive year a Rebel appears in the tournament. Fellow Czechia native Sabina Machalova represented Ole Miss the last two seasons.



The full 2023 SEC Season Awards are listed below:



First Team All-SEC

Carolyn Ansari, Auburn

Sara Dahlstrom, Florida

Lea Ma, Georgia

Dasha Vidmanova, Georgia

Anastasiya Komar, LSU

Ayana Akli, South Carolina

Sarah Hamner, South Carolina

Daria Kuczer, Tennessee

Rebeka Mertena, Tennessee

Elza Tomase, Tennessee

Carson Branstine, Texas A&M

Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M

Celia Belle Mohr, Vanderbilt



Second Team All-SEC

Loudmilla Bencheikh, Alabama

Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas

Ariana Arseneault, Auburn

Carly Briggs, Florida

Alicia Dudeney, Florida

Meg Kowalski, Georgia

Mell Reasco, Georgia

Florencia Urrutia, Kentucky

Kylie Collins, LSU

Ludmila Kareisova, Ole Miss

Emmanouela Antonaki, Mississippi State

Salma Ewing, Texas A&M

Mia Kupres, Texas A&M

Jayci Goldsmith, Texas A&M



All-Freshman

Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas

DJ Bennett, Auburn

Rachel Gailis, Florida

Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia

Mia Kupres, Texas A&M

Bridget Stammel, Vanderbilt



Player of the Year

Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M



Freshmen of the Year

Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas



Co-Coaches of the Year

Allison Ojeda, Tennessee

Mark Weaver, Texas A&M





Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports