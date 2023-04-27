Ludmila Kareisova Named to All-SEC Second Team

Ole Miss women’s tennis No. 1 singles player Ludmila Kareisova was named to the All-SEC Second Team on Thursday. The Second Team honor was based solely on the votes of the 14 SEC coaches.
The sophomore is ranked No. 48 in the nation, according to the latest ITA Singles Rankings released on April 25. This season, the All SEC First-Team and Second Team features the top 26 players in the conference.
It marks the Czechia native’s first All-SEC honor of her young career after a impressive second-year with the Rebels. Kareisova compiled an overall record of 16-12 in singles and doubles record of 14-13. She began the season at the No. 2 singles, going 10-2 at the position. After taking going 3-0 against top-50 opponents, Kareisova moved into the top position for the last 10 matches. Late in the year, she grabbed her highest ranked win against Tennessee’s All-SEC First Team selection No. 21 Elza Tomase, finishing 7-7 against ranked indivduals. In conference play, Kareisova went 7-3 in singles.
Kareisova played along side Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher at No. 3 singles, tallying a 7-7 record before switching to No. 3 doubles with Emma Kette. She excelled with her new partner, going 4-2 with the freshman.
The Rebel aims to qualify for the NCAA Singles Championships, which would make the third consecutive year a Rebel appears in the tournament. Fellow Czechia native Sabina Machalova represented Ole Miss the last two seasons.
The full 2023 SEC Season Awards are listed below:
First Team All-SEC
Carolyn Ansari, Auburn
Sara Dahlstrom, Florida
Lea Ma, Georgia
Dasha Vidmanova, Georgia
Anastasiya Komar, LSU
Ayana Akli, South Carolina
Sarah Hamner, South Carolina
Daria Kuczer, Tennessee
Rebeka Mertena, Tennessee
Elza Tomase, Tennessee
Carson Branstine, Texas A&M
Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M
Celia Belle Mohr, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Loudmilla Bencheikh, Alabama
Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas
Ariana Arseneault, Auburn
Carly Briggs, Florida
Alicia Dudeney, Florida
Meg Kowalski, Georgia
Mell Reasco, Georgia
Florencia Urrutia, Kentucky
Kylie Collins, LSU
Ludmila Kareisova, Ole Miss
Emmanouela Antonaki, Mississippi State
Salma Ewing, Texas A&M
Mia Kupres, Texas A&M
Jayci Goldsmith, Texas A&M
All-Freshman
Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas
DJ Bennett, Auburn
Rachel Gailis, Florida
Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia
Mia Kupres, Texas A&M
Bridget Stammel, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M
Freshmen of the Year
Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas
Co-Coaches of the Year
Allison Ojeda, Tennessee
Mark Weaver, Texas A&M
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports