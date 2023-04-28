Ole Miss Welcomes Georgia into Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond on Friday as they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs in a SEC weekend series tilt. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (21-20, 3-15 SEC) is coming off a hard-fought loss to in-state rival Mississippi State 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Rebels and the Bulldogs both stepped out of conference action to play in the annual Governor’s Cup.

Last weekend, the Rebels got swept at home by the No. 1 LSU Tigers. The Rebels scored nine of their 13 runs against LSU last weekend via the home run, hitting at least one big fly in each game.

Ole Miss third baseman, Ethan Lege comes into the week as the hardest hitter to strikeout in the SEC. He has struck out just 13 times in his 128 at bats this season and only six times during SEC play.

Georgia rolls into Oxford with a 23-18 record and a 7-11 mark in conference after a hard-fought loss to Georgia State 9-7 on Tuesday. Last weekend, the Bulldogs swept the Arkansas Razorbacks at home.

The Bulldogs are led at the plate by Charlie Condon with a .416 average with 18 home runs, a triple, eight doubles and 55 RBIs.

This season, Georgia has hit 77 home runs.

This weekend, Georgia will have right-hander Kolten Smith (Friday), left-hander Charlie Goldstein (Saturday) and LHP Liam Sullivan on the mound. Ole Miss will matchup with LHP Xavier Rivas (Friday) and RHP JT Quinn (Saturday). Coach Mike Bianco has not named a starter for Sunday’s game.

Georgia has not traveled to Oxford since 2018 when the Rebels took two out of three against the then-ranked No. 12 Bulldogs. The Rebels have won the last four series against the Bulldogs and 12 of their last 16 games against Georgia.

Game times for this series are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday both at 1:30 p.m. with all three games being streamed on the SEC Network+.