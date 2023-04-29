Georgia Evens the Series

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fell to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday 7-3 to even the series in this SEC series tilt.

Ole Miss (22-21, 4-16 SEC) belted XXX home runs against the Bulldogs on Saturday as Kemp Alderman and Calvin Harris sent the ball flying out of Swayze.

Freshman right-hander JT Quinn gave Georgia hitters trouble in the first two frames. Quinn retired them in order with only one free pass to open the second. He recorded three strikeouts through six outs.

Quinn matched Georgia’s starter Charlie Goldstein’s performance in a pitcher’s duel to open the game. Goldstein allowed two-hits to Jacob Gonzalez and Alderman in the first before settling in.

Georgia (23-19, 8-12 SEC) jumped out to an early lead in the third inning. The Bulldogs put up three-runs after the first three sluggers of the frame got aboard via a walk or a hit-by-pitch. The next batter took a pitch on the arm that brought home the first run of the game.

In the fourth, the Rebels got on the board as Alderman hit a home run to left. It was his 18th home run of the season.

Goldstein tossed 7.0 complete frames and gave up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Alderman finished the game going 3-for-4 with a run and a RBI.

The Bulldogs added to their lead on a two-run home run off the bat of Parks Harber that made the score 5-1 Georgia.

Quinn worked 4.1 innings surrendered five runs three hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Ole Miss climbed back into the game in the sixth on a two-run shot by Harris. Harris has hit seven home runs on the season.

Head coach Mike Bianco brought in Sam Tookoian (1.2), Riley Maddox (1.0), Matthew Murrell (0.2), Cole Tolbert (1.1) out of the pen to face the Bulldogs. Maddox made his first appearance of the season since having Tommy Johns surgery.

Georgia tacked on two more runs in the eighth as two runs scored as seven batters came to the plate.

The rubber game of the series between Ole Miss and Georgia will be Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.