Ole Miss Tavius Robinson was Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens

Photo by Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics

Tavius Robinson selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday from Ole Miss.

Robinson finished his 2022 campaign with 44 total tackles, including a team-leading seven sacks. The Guelph, Ontario, native led the FBS with five forced fumbles on the season. He also finished first on the team with seven quarterback hurries.

Robinson showcased his skills at the combine earlier this spring with 23 bench reps.

During his career at Ole Miss Robinson played in 34 games with 90 total tackles and 11.5 sacks for a loss of 97 yards in three seasons.

Robinson is the second Rebel this year to be drafted as he joins Jonathan Mingo who was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round.