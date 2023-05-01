Head Women’s Basketball Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin to Speak at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

After captivating the nation with her infectious personality and vision during Ole Miss women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament run, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin continues to spread her message of ‘No Ceilings’ at the Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival on May 2 in New York City.



In her fifth year at the helm of the Rebels, McPhee-McCuin guided Ole Miss in engineering one of the biggest upsets in the NCAA Tournament this spring by knocking off No. 1 seeded Stanford on its home court, 54-49, to reach the program’s 11th Sweet 16. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal’s Senior Sports Reporter Rachel Bachman, the two will discuss McPhee-McCuin’s rise through the coaching ranks, how college athletics continues to change with new transfer portal rules and where she sees the game of women’s basketball headed.



The Future of Everything Festival presented by The Wall Street Journal is dedicated to bringing together minds from culture, business, technology, etc., to discuss what ideas come next. McPhee-McCuin joins an accomplished list of speakers including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Slack CEO Lidiane Jones, designer Michael Kors, Sunshine Contacts CEO Marissa Mayer, and Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports