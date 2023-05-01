Ole Miss Baseball’s Grayson Saunier Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Grayson Saunier on the mound Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss baseball’s Grayson Saunier was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the conference office Monday afternoon after his two-start performance during week 11.

It is the first weekly award win for Ole Miss this season and the first in Saunier’s career.

The freshman made two starts against SEC opponents last week, starting against Mississippi State in the Governor’s Cup and against Georgia in the series finale on Sunday. He allowed just one earned run in both starts and gave up only five hits over 9.2 innings of work. He issued just two walks while striking out 10 hitters and holding opponents to a .147 batting average. Saunier’s 10 strikeouts were tied for the most in the SEC during the week.

Against Georgia, the right-hander retired the first 10 batters he faced and 15 of the first 16. His six innings worked against were a career-high and his six strikeouts were the second-highest total in his career. It was also the first time in his career that he had not issued a walk in a start.

Saunier has allowed just one earned run in three of his last four starts and one or less in five starts this season.

Saunier and the Rebels will host Little Rock Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. for their annual Kids’ Day game before traveling to Missouri this weekend for a three-game series.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports