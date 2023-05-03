Ludmila Kareisova Selected for 2023 NCAA Singles Championships

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis vs. Kentucky at the Palmer/Saloum Tennis Center on March 5, 2023. Photos by Reed Jones/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter: @OleMissPix By Photos at RebelWallArt.com

Ole Miss women’s tennis No. 1 singles player Ludmila Kareisova received an at-large entry into the NCAA Singles Championships on Tuesday. The first round of the individual tournament begins on May 23 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, FL.



Kareisova was awarded a spot in the 64-player event after compiling a 16-12 singles record, competing at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The sophomore is also ranked No. 48 in the nation, announced on April 25 by the ITA Singles Rankings. She tallied a team-leading seven ranked singles victories, including three other at-large qualifiers.



The Czechia native, was voted to All-SEC Second Team by the conference coaches. It marked her first conference accolade of her young career. This season, Kareisova’s sophomore campaign started strong and she never slowed down. During tournament play, she won four matches with three of them being ranked wins. Early in dual competition, Kareisova won eight straight matches, going 6-0 to start SEC play. She was so dominant at No. 2 singles with her 10-2 record at the position, she was moved to the top of the lineup for the final 10 matches of the season.



Ole Miss’ top ranked player is primed to make her NCAA Singles Championships debut coming off a career season. Kareisova won her most matches in singles and doubles, both overall and dual for both. She also reached her highest singles ranking and took down her highest ranked opponent ever in No. 21 Elza Tomase. The Rebels have had a player represented in the NCAA Singles Championship for the three straight years. Fellow Czechia native, Sabina Machalov competed the last two seasons.



The NCAA Individual Championships are set to begin following the conclusion of the NCAA Team Championships from May 23 to May 28. The full 2023 NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championships Bracket will be announced at a later date prior to competition.