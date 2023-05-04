Ole Miss Baseball’s Elliott Out for Rest of Season After Tommy John Surgery

By Adam Brown

Hunter Elliott Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss sophomore left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday according to an announcement by Ole Miss Athletics on Thursday.

“After further examination, it was decided that Hunter would need Tommy John surgery,” Ole Miss said in a statement. “He had the surgery on (Wednesday) yesterday, everything went well and he is recovering.”

Tommy John surgery, more formally known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

This season, Elliott made two appearances on the mound on opening day against Delaware and on April 22 against No. 1 LSU with a 1-1 overall record.

After his start against Delaware, he felt tightness in his arm and was shut down for two months to rest his arm.

Against LSU, the Tupelo, Miss. native threw 49 pitches before coming out of the game.

Last season, Elliott helped lead the Rebels to its first national championship on the diamond. He finished with a 5-3 overall record in 80 innings pitched with 102 strikeouts to 34 walks.