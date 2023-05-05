Ole Miss Softball Falls To No. 14 Alabama In Series Opener

Ole Miss softball struggled offensively at the plate, falling to No. 14 Alabama 9-0 in six innings Friday night at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Alabama plated two runs in the opening frame, taking advantage of an Ole Miss throwing error. They tacked on three more in the second inning to put the Rebels in a five-run hole.

Makenna Kliethermes worked four strong innings in relief, hanging a few zeroes on the board in the process, but Ole Miss’ offense was unable to get anything going against one of the nation’s top arms in Montana Fouts.

The Tide broke things open in t the sixth, scoring four unearned runs off of Ole Miss’ second error of the night to go up 9-0. The Rebels couldn’t muster up anything in the bottom half of the inning to fend off the run rule, falling in six.

Ole Miss looks to bounce back on Saturday as the Rebels are set to honor eight seniors.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports