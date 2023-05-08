Baseball’s Calvin Harris Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Calvin Harris Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Following a historic day at the plate last Saturday, Ole Miss baseball’s Calvin Harris has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week for by the conference office Monday afternoon.

This is the second week in a row that a Rebel has earned a weekly award from the SEC office and the second award total for Ole Miss. This is also the first time that a Rebel has been named SEC Player of the Week since Tim Elko earned the title in week three of 2021.

Harris made history on Saturday against Missouri as he hit four home runs, drove in 10 runs, scored four times, and compiled 16 total bases in Ole Miss’ 20-14 win over the Tigers. The junior became the first SEC player to ever hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game. He is also now just the fourth player in SEC history to have 16+ total bases in a single game.

His four home runs and 16 total bases also set new Ole Miss single-game records in both categories and his 10 RBI tied an Ole Miss single-game record that has stood since 1947. All marks were career-highs for Harris and he also set a new career-high with four runs scored in the series finale.

Harris hit .471 (8-for-17) with five home runs, a triple, 13 RBI, and nine runs scored over four games last week. He led the SEC in runs scored, RBI, and home runs and was second in total bases on the week.

He shares the Player of the Week title with Missouri’s Luke Mann who also hit five home runs over four games for the Tigers. The two players combined for 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 52 total bases on the week.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports