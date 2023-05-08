Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Falls in Quarterfinals of the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

After a perfect day of pool play on Saturday, Ole Miss was unable to keep the momentum going by falling to Oklahoma in the Quarterfinals of the 2023 USA 3X Basketball Nationals, 18-17.



The quartet of Snudda Collins , Marquesha Davis , Madison Scott and Ayanna Thompson , went 3-1 over the weekend in Colorado. 3X Nationals serve as an evaluation for selection to various 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 men’s and women’s national teams, including the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, set for May 30-June 4 in Vienna, Austria, and roster spots for USA Basketball World Tour, Women’s Series and U21 and U23 Nations League teams.



Oklahoma jumped out to a 5-0 lead, until Scott broke it open for the Rebels. Ole Miss worked to close in on the Sooners, as a deep ball from Collins brought the Rebels within two at 8-6. Another deep ball from Collins provided Ole Miss its first lead of the day to go up by one at 13-12 with under four minutes remaining. The Sooners fought back to regain the lead by two with under a minute remaining, yet Scott fired back with a deep ball to force a tie at 16 all. However, Oklahoma secured its victory at the charity stripe to defeat the Rebels, 18-17.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports