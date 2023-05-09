Baseball’s Harris Named NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week

Calvin Harris Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week awards Tuesday afternoon and Ole Miss junior Calvin Harris was named the National Hitter of the Week.

Harris is the first catcher to earn the award in 2023 and just the fifth player from the SEC to be honored.

Harris made history last Saturday against Missouri as he hit four home runs, drove in 10 runs, scored four times, and compiled 16 total bases in Ole Miss’ 20-14 win over the Tigers. The junior became the first SEC player to ever hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game. He is also now just the fourth player in SEC history to have 16+ total bases in a single game.

His four home runs and 16 total bases also set new Ole Miss single-game records in both categories and his 10 RBI tied an Ole Miss single-game record that has stood since 1947. All marks were career-highs for Harris and he also set a new career-high with four runs scored in the series finale.

Harris hit .471 (8-for-17) with five home runs, a triple, 13 RBI, and nine runs scored over four games last week. He led the SEC in runs scored, RBI, and home runs and was second in total bases on the week.

Harris is currently ranked 10th in the SEC in hits, 12th in total bases (118), and 14th in runs scored. He led the SEC in doubles in the month of April with eight. He leads the team in runs scored and is second on the team in batting average, slugging percentage (.631), hits, home runs, and total bases.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports