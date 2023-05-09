Ole Miss’ Junk and Engelhardt Receive Spots on CSC Academic All-District Teams

Ole Miss men’s tennis saw Simon Junk and Lukas Engelhardt both receive Academic All-District honors, the College Sports Communicators announced on Tuesday.

The 2023 Academic All-District Men’s Tennis Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes men’s tennis honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

In what is now his fifth year with the Ole Miss men’s tennis team, Simon Junk has been influential both on and off the court for the Rebels over his five years in Oxford, Mississippi. Graduating Magna Cum Laude and earning his bachelors in accountancy in May 2022, as well as now pursuing his masters in Accountancy and Data Analytics, Junk has earned himself a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA in graduate school.

Junk has garnered countless academic honors from both the conference, as well as the university in his time playing for the Rebels. These honors include being named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in each of his previous four seasons, along with earning a spot on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll in every semester of his undergraduate career at Ole Miss.

A multi-time ITA Scholar Athlete and member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Junk has helped lead the Ole Miss men’s tennis team to winning the athletic department’s Chancellor’s Cup in all four of his seasons at the university. The Chancellor’s Cup is awarded to the men’s athletic team that posts the highest GPA on the year at Ole Miss. Junk also received a nomination for the SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship in 2022.

Engelhardt has been a standout student on the Rebel team, securing a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA at Ole Miss in his eight semesters with the team. He is set to earn his degree in International Business Management from the School of Business Administration later this May. The Augusburg, Germany, native has garnered countless academic accolades over his four years with the Rebels, both from the SEC and from the university. These honors include being on the SEC Academic Honor Roll in each of his seasons at Ole Miss, along with being named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll every semester of his undergrad so far.

Engelhardt is also set to become a Taylor Medalist at the time of his graduation, which serves as the highest academic honor conferred by the University of Mississippi. The honor is given out annually to less than one percent of the student body, and is awarded to students who are nominated for outstanding scholarship in their particular field combined with superior work in all other subjects. To be eligible, a student must have a GPA of 3.90 or higher and completed at least 105 hours of overall course credit.

Outside of numerous community service initiatives, Engelhardt is also passionately involved in the Rebels International Committee. The committee is meant to serve as a group focused on the betterment of life as an international student, as well as an international student-athlete at Ole Miss.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 1.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports