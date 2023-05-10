Women’s Tennis Lands Four Student-Athletes on CSC Academic All-District Team

Ole Miss women’s tennis placed four on the College Sports Communicators All-District Team. CSC, formerly CoSIDA, announced the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Teams on Tuesday.



It is the first time that all four have earned the Academic All-District award in their careers. The Rebels on the team include sophomore Ludmila Kareisova, junior Reka Zadori and seniors Lillian Gabrielsen and Kelsey Mize. The group earnd the honor after meeting the criteria over posting impressive cumulative grade-point average over 3.50 while being a starter or important reserve on the team



Kareisova finished her stellar sophomore campaign, compiling a 16-12 record in singles and 14-13 in doubles. The Czechia native also led the team with seven ranked singles victories, including her highest ranked win ever against the 21st best player in the nation. She was also 7-3 in SEC play, starting 6-0. The sophomore climbed up the rankings all the way up to no. 46 and qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship, beginning on May 22. Kareisova earned academic accolades too, being named Student Athlete of the Month by the OM Foundation in the fall as a Exercise Science major.



Zadori had a career year, leading the team with a whopping 22 singles wins. She made her impact at the bottom of the lineup, tallying a 9-3 record at No. 6 singles and a combined 15-5 dual record at the last three singles positions. The Szeged, Hungary native came up big the the SEC Championships with two singles wins, helping the Rebels into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. The junior was named to the SEC Community Service Team as well.



Gabrielsen was a huge contributor in both singles and doubles. The senior went 18-4 in singles and 15-13 in doubles, both career highs. In her first time playing at both No. 2 and No. 3 singles, she combined for a 10-8 dual record. After going 9-3 at No. 2 doubles and taking down the 60th-ranked doubles team, Gabrielsen moved to the No. 1 doubles position. Gabrielsen is great off the court too, making the Chancellor’s Honor Roll list three straight semesters. Gabrielsen plans to graduate this month with a degree in Political Science.



Mize joined Gabrielsen in doubles for the same 15-13 record and three ranked doubles victories. The senior took down two ranked doubles opponents in the SEC Championships, guiding Ole Miss to two doubles points and to the quarterfinals. She also accumulated an 11-9 singles record this season. Mize plans to graduate with a degree in Finance next year.



Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 1.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports