Whitley Earns SEC All-Defensive Team Honors

Tate Whitley Photo by Bruce Newman

One of the nation’s top left fielders, fifth-year senior Tate Whitley was named to the SEC All-Defensive team, the conference announced Friday morning.

Starting all 24 SEC games in left field, Whitley locked down the position. Whether she was stealing base hits or throwing out runners on the basepaths, the Angleton, Texas, native was always ready to make a play. She led the Rebel outfield with 42 putouts, the second most among all SEC outfielders, and one assist in conference play, all while committing zero errors in left field.

Whitley and the Rebels will find out their postseason fate on Sunday, May 14, when the NCAA field of 64 is revealed at 6 p.m. CT.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports