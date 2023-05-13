Ole Miss Baseball Falls to No. 23 Auburn in Series Finale

Ole Miss wrapped up the home portion of its Southeastern Conference season with a 13-5 loss to Auburn Saturday afternoon at Oxford-University Stadium. With the victory, the Tigers completed a sweep of the Rebels.

Ole Miss is 25-26 overall and 6-21 in SEC play, while Auburn is 30-19-1 and 14-13 in conference play.

The Rebels were able to stay within striking distance during the first several innings of this game, until the top of the fifth inning when the Tigers scored six runs. That made the score 9-0 at the time, and the Rebels had quite a bit of work to do to get back into this one.

The score was 12-0 with the visitors leading before Ole Miss got on the scoreboard. A big four-run seventh inning helped the Rebels get back into this one and try to make a run.

Ethan Lege doubled to right center to get things started in the Rebel seventh. After Anthony Calarco struck out, Garrett Wood walked to put Rebels on first and second. Bo Gatlin then doubled to get both runners home. John Kramer followed that with a home run to cut the Auburn lead to 12-4.

The eight-run lead for the Tigers stood up over the final two innings. Each team did, however, add a run in the ninth. And the sweep was complete for Auburn.

Jacob Gonzalez paced the 10-hits Rebel offense with a 3-for-5 day. The Tigers had 20 hits on the day, led by Cooper McMurray’s five RBI and three hits by five players – Cole Foster, Bobby Peirce, Bryson Ware, Chris Stanfield, and Ike Irish.



The second of five Auburn pitchers, Drew Nelson (3-3), got the win. Ole Miss starter Grayson Saunier (2-4) got the loss, also the first of five pitchers for Ole Miss.



The Rebels host Austin Peay on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Jeff Roberson, Ole Miss Athletics