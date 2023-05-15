Men’s Basketball gets Transfer Moussa Cisse

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball picked a huge basketball recruit out of the transfer portal on Sunday as center Moussa Cisse decided to come play for coach Chris Beard and the Rebels.

Cisse is coming to Oxford from Oklahoma State and he made his decision known public on Twitter.

Cisse is a former Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22. Last season, he averaged 6.8 points with eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game with the Cowboys.

The 7-foot-1, 216-pound forward began his career in Memphis before playing the last two years at Oklahoma State.

Cisse joins Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-5 transfer from Western Kentucky, in Beard’s first season in Oxford.