Peyton Chatagnier Named to 2023 SEC Community Service Team

Peyton Chatagnier at the plate. Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss’ Peyton Chatagnier was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team Wednesday as the conference office announced the baseball representatives from around the league.

In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Chatagnier has been very involved in the Oxford and Mississippi communities, spending his time with a multitude of different programs. He has participated in Reading with the Rebels, where he visited local elementary schools to read and engage with the children in their classrooms. He has also spent time working with Adopt-a-Basket where he assisted with the collection of over 1,300 items to make 107 holiday food baskets for the local community.

When the city of Jackson, Mississippi needed help with their water crisis, Chatagnier assisted in the collection of over 10,000 water bottles for residents of the capital city. As a member of the baseball team, he has also participated in a visit to the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital and both the Bats and Balls Clinic and the OPC Youth Clinic. In addition to these events, Chatagnier also serves as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

In addition to his time spent in the community, Chatagnier has also started all but two games at second base for the Rebels this season. He is ranked third on the team in home runs with a career-high 10 long balls. The senior is ranked fourth on the team in slugging percentage and fifth in runs scored and total bases.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports