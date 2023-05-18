Jalia Lassiter Earns NFCA All-South Region Honors

Jalia Lassiter Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

After a breakout freshman campaign, Jalia Lassiter earned NFCA All-Region honors, claiming a spot on the third team. Lassiter is the second freshman in program history to earn All-Region accolades.

Playing in every contest this season for the Rebels, true freshman Jalia Lassiter has shined in centerfield, leaving her mark as one of the SEC and region’s best defenders. She registered a perfect fielding percentage, with 79 putouts and two assists. On the Atmore, Alabama, product ranks third on the team with a .283 average at the plate. Still learning the game at the collegiate level and perfecting her craft, Lassiter has 43 hits, including five triples (the third most in the SEC) and three home runs. With her speed on the base paths, she’s also managed to swipe 17 bases in her freshman campaign, the 10th most in the conference, and score a team-high 36 runs.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2022 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

The Rebels begin play at the NCAA Salt Lake City Region on May 19. They’ll take on No. 16 Baylor at 12 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports