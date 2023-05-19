Ole Miss Baseball Closes Out Regular Season in Tuscaloosa

Kemp Alderman home run. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss baseball wrapped up their regular season Friday night with two losses in a doubleheader against No. 19 Alabama. The Rebels were swept in the three-game series in Tuscaloosa, finishing the regular season on a six-game losing streak.

Kemp Alderman went 3-for-5 with two walks over the course of the two games, pushing his on-base streak to 49 games and his hitting streak to 19 games. Jacob Gonzalez had four hits and an RBI on the day.

The Rebels dropped game one in just seven innings as the Crimson Tide outscored them 12-2. Ole Miss had just six hits in the game and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the contest and Cole Ketchum pitched 3.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits along the way.

Jack Dougherty started game two for the Rebels, his first start since April 14, throwing five innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts. The one hit however was a solo home run in the third inning.

The Rebels scored their lone run of the game in the top of the third inning after Ethan Lege reached on a double to left field and Alderman drove him in with a single.

The game was tied at 1-1 until the eighth inning when the Crimson Tide rallied for four runs, highlighted with a three-RBI home run that would prove to be the crushing blow in the finale.

Ole Miss finishes the regular season with a record of 25-29 and a record of 6-24 in SEC play.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports