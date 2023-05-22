Tyia Singleton Announces Return for 2023-24 Campaign

Tyia Singleton Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

A key piece from Ole Miss’ Sweet 16 run has announced her return, with women’s basketball’s Tyia Singleton opting to utilize her extra year of eligibility. The forward will be back for her second season with the Rebels, after posting a career-best year as a fifth-year senior.



“When Tyia told me she was not going to utilize her final season I disagreed but supported her. I would’ve never thought I’d be announcing that she has had a change of heart and now returning!” said head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “This is huge for us because Slim brings experience, maturity, and toughness. I am also selfishly excited to have Tyia back because she was a joy to coach for the year she was with us.”



The Winter Haven, Florida, product started in 26 games for the Rebels and appeared in all 34 for the Rebels this past season. After transferring from Rutgers, the forward took her game to new heights in Oxford by tallying a career-high season in points, rebounds and blocks.



Singleton ranked second on the team with 46 rejections, as the Rebels broke the single season record with a total of 174 blocks as a team. With her return, Ole Miss now brings back 76 percent of its rebounding production heading into 2023-24.

“I’M BACK! I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to stay at Ole Miss for my 5th year,” said Singleton. “I look forward to the upcoming season and the chance to break more records with my teammates, Coach Yo and staff.”

