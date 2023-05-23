Lignell Finishes Tied for Fourteenth at NCAA Championships

Andrea Lignell Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss women’s golfer Andrea Lignell matched her low-round of the weekend Monday, with her fourth round score of 70 (-2), helping her jump up to claim a tie for 14th place individually at the 2023 NCAA Championship.

This marks just the third straight season an Ole Miss women’s golfer has cracked the individual top 15 at the NCAA Championship, as well as the third-highest individual finish in program history at the annual event. However, Lignell finished with the lowest four-round score in program history at the NCAA Championships.

Ending day four with her second 70 (-2) of the weekend and a four-day score of 285 (-3), Lignell’s tie for 14th place finish saw the Gothenburg Sweden native sink 13 total birdies over the weekend with three of those coming on her final day in Scottsdale. Lignell finished with a four-under par score on par-5 holes



Starting her afternoon with six straight pars before making her only mistake of the day with a bogey on Hole 16. Lignell collected herself and bounced back with two straight birdies to end her front none. She just missed her first eagle on Hole 18. Making the turn, the senior was one-under par.

Lignell took that momentum into her back nine, grabbing her third and final birdie on Hole 2. The rest of the way Lignell shot even with some incredibly well place strokes.

“It’s [Grayhawk] one of my favorite course definitely top five,” Lignell said. “So just coming back here is amazing, being here with my team. It’s just been so fun this weekend and also some great memories from two years ago.”

This marks the end of a milestone season for Lignell, having set personal marks across the 2022-23 season en route to earning First Team All-SEC honors and her 14th-place finish in Scottsdale. She also finished third at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports