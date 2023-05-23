Women’s Tennis’ Ludmila Kareisová Falls in NCAA Singles Championship

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis practiced on January 10th, 2023 in Oxford, MS. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss women’s tennis’ Ludmila Kareisová’s sophomore season came to a close on Monday, suffering a 7-5, 6-1 defeat in the NCAA Singles Championships on Monday at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando.



After a two and half hour rain delay to move the match indoors, the Liberec, Czechia native commenced her first NCAA Singles Championship appearance against No. 36 Kari Miller of Michigan. Kareisová, ranked No. 46 heading into the tournament, fell early 5-3 in the first set but battled back to even the match at 5-5. The sophomore couldn’t keep her momentum, however, dropping the first set 7-5. Kareisová continued to battle in the second set but ultimately fell 6-1.



Kareisová racked up 18 total singles wins in the 2022-23 season and compiled a 7-3 record in SEC dual matches on the year. The sophomore is also responsible for seven ranked wins, including defeating the highest-ranked opponent of her career against the 21st-best player in the nation.

