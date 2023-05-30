Ole Miss Defense Adds Players from Portal

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss football picked up some players out of the transfer portal over the holiday weekend.

Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up cornerback Jadon Canady out of Tulane. Canady made his announcement on social media on Friday.

Canady finished his sophomore season in 2022 with the Green Wave as he played in seven games with a total of 14 tackles. In his career with Tulane, the Jacksonville, Fla native played in 19 games with 69 tackles and two interceptions.

The Rebels defense also added defensive back Justin Hodges from UCF. Hodges announced he is headed to Oxford on social media on Thursday.

Last season, with UCF Hodges played in 13 games with 39 tackles, a sack and an inception.

Hodges played three seasons with the Knights prior to coming to Ole Miss and played in 29 games with 77 tackles and three sacks and two interceptions.

Ole Miss opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Mercer inside the Vaught.