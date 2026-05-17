Ole Miss Watching Closely As Top Recruiting Targets Visit Elsewhere

Ole Miss isn’t hosting a big visitor weekend, but that doesn’t mean the staff isn’t paying close attention to what’s happening elsewhere.

A handful of top targets are on the road, and several of those trips could shape how the Rebels’ board looks by the time June official visits roll around.

Four‑star safety Adryan Cole is back at Georgia for an unofficial visit, and the Bulldogs remain the favorite. He keeps mentioning Ole Miss, but there’s a chance he doesn’t leave Athens without committing. If not, the Rebels will still have a shot before his July 18 decision.

Three‑star corner Nash Johnson is taking his first official visit at Auburn. He’ll see Miami and Tennessee next before wrapping up with Ole Miss. The Rebels have recruited Georgia well, and if Johnson makes it to Oxford uncommitted, they’ll have a real chance to close.

Former Ole Miss commit Li’Marcus Jones is also on the move, starting his official visit run at Colorado. He’ll head to Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State next.

Jones may have slid a bit on the board, and he seems open to leaving Mississippi, especially after transferring to Brentwood Academy in Tennessee. Colorado and Kentucky have early traction.

Another Georgia visitor is four‑star defensive lineman Kadin Fife, the Tennessee commit who has been hearing from Ole Miss more and more.

Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported the Rebels are pushing hard, and Fife’s relationship with Randall Joyner is real, but it feels like he’s still lower on Georgia’s board.

Auburn is hosting two more names Ole Miss has tracked. Four‑star DL Karlos May and four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper are in town for Big Cat Weekend, and the Tigers have been the heavy favorite for a while.

May hasn’t scheduled an official to Oxford yet, so Ole Miss is still waiting to see if that door opens.

Cooper remains one of the top priorities for L’Damian Washington. Cooper visited Oxford for Double Decker Weekend, hit it off with quarterback commit Keegan Croucher, and immediately locked in an official visit. He’s one the Rebels feel good about.

It’s not a headline weekend in Oxford, but it’s still an important one. Where these prospects stand on Sunday will tell Ole Miss a lot about how June is going to unfold.